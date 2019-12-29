ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $190.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057539 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00084404 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000976 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00068347 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,480.81 or 1.00651361 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,588,660 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

