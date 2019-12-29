Particl (PART) Market Cap Reaches $4.84 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00008103 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Bittrex and Upbit. Particl has a market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $5,760.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Particl has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bit-Z, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

