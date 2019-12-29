Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Short Interest Update

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,130,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 17,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRTY. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Party City Holdco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of PRTY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,434. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.29). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $540.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman S. Matthews bought 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 406,989 shares in the company, valued at $944,214.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Harrison bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,651.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 784,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

