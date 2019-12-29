Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,710,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 19,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $976,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,190,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 389,379 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,076,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 887,790 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 57.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 202,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 2,117,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,541. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.66. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

