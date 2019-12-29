PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Tops $1,543.69 on Major Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $12.97 million and approximately $284,501.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,543.69 or 0.20669398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.29 or 0.06010803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029901 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035563 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAXG is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 8,405 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.