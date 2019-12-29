Paymon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (PMNT)

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Paymon has a total market capitalization of $45,250.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paymon has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Paymon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.05860041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001189 BTC.

About Paymon

PMNT is a token. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paymon is /r/paymonplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Paymon’s official message board is medium.com/@Paymon_official. Paymon’s official website is paymon.org.

Buying and Selling Paymon

Paymon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paymon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paymon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

