PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 10,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 880,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days. Approximately 36.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on PaySign in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Henry sold 132,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,505,028.00. Also, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 96,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $1,077,652.80. Insiders sold 243,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PaySign during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 300,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,758. The company has a market cap of $492.18 million, a PE ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 0.76. PaySign has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. PaySign had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 66.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

