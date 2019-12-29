Paytomat (PTI) Hits Market Capitalization of $866,445.00

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Paytomat has a market cap of $866,445.00 and approximately $57,343.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BigONE and Chaince.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00193374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.01342724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00123770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 tokens. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com.

Paytomat Token Trading

Paytomat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BigONE and Chaince. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

