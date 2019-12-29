PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) will report $5.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.23 billion. PBF Energy posted sales of $6.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $23.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $24.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $31.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $163,711.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,292,385 shares of company stock valued at $71,434,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PBF Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 376,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

