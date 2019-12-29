PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCTI. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PC Tel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PC Tel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Tel in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PC Tel by 152.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PC Tel in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in PC Tel by 52.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PC Tel during the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. 70,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,649. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. PC Tel has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $158.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25 and a beta of -0.11.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 million. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. Equities analysts predict that PC Tel will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

