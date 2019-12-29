PDATA Price Hits $0.0010 (PDATA)

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One PDATA token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and Coinbit. PDATA has a market capitalization of $372,824.00 and approximately $5,988.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PDATA has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PDATA Token Profile

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,237,325 tokens. PDATA’s official message board is medium.com/pdata-token. The official website for PDATA is www.opiria.io. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA. PDATA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PDATA

PDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

