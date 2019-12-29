PDATA Reaches Market Cap of $371,231.00 (PDATA)

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. PDATA has a market capitalization of $371,231.00 and approximately $6,073.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PDATA has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One PDATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and Coinbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PDATA Token Profile

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,237,325 tokens. PDATA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PDATA is www.opiria.io. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA. The official message board for PDATA is medium.com/pdata-token.

PDATA Token Trading

PDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

