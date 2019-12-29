PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Up 9.0% in December

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.97. 937,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,025. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.28). On average, research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of PDS Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

