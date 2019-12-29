PeepCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, PeepCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. PeepCoin has a market cap of $182,074.00 and approximately $120.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001791 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000562 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 119,246,681,946 coins and its circulating supply is 80,046,681,946 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, C-Patex, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

