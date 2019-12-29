Peerplays Market Cap Achieves $1.03 Million (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $123,187.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

