Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 6,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 829,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $37.09. 701,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,019. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.82%.

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 43,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

