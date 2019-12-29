PENG (PENG) Tops One Day Volume of $1,169.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, PENG has traded 69.9% higher against the US dollar. PENG has a total market cap of $279,222.00 and approximately $1,169.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PENG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00193795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.45 or 0.01347917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,161,664,865 coins and its circulating supply is 6,773,038,202 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io.

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.