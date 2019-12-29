Penta Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20,548.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Penta token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX, BCEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Penta has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Penta has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $20,548.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00188488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01319823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global.

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bit-Z, HADAX, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

