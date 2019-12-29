Peony Market Cap Reaches $25,241.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Peony has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a market cap of $25,241.00 and approximately $652.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

