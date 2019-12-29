pEOS (PEOS) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and $42,546.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One pEOS token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one. The official website for pEOS is peos.one. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one.

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

