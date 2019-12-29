PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 399,800 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 374,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE PTR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 96,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.19. PetroChina has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $68.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $88.12 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PetroChina will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTR. HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 26.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after acquiring an additional 101,866 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 57.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 198,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 72,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 50.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 47,341 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 4.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 226.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

