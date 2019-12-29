PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) to report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyxor Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyxor Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3,506.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 973,168 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,197,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,645,000 after acquiring an additional 230,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,742,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,136,000 after acquiring an additional 891,651 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBR traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,990,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,556,934. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.02. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

