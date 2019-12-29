Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0321 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Phantasma has a market cap of $1.88 million and $536,530.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Hotbit, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

