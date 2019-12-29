Phantomx (PNX) Price Down 49.5% Over Last Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $1,052.00 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00048661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00595142 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000909 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.