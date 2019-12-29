PHI Token Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One PHI Token token can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $262,981.00 and $10,498.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.04 or 0.01361618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025358 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io.

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

