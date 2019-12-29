Phore (PHR) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, Cryptopia and IDAX. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $536.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,621,481 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, IDAX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

