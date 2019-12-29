Photon Market Capitalization Hits $124,239.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Photon has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Photon has a total market capitalization of $124,239.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Photon

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 31,899,782,569 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

