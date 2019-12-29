Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $106,900.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013323 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,236,554,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

