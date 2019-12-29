Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Up 9.4% in December

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $32.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,637,000 after purchasing an additional 341,062 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 269,454 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 79,004 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. 20.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

