Pillar 24-Hour Volume Tops $863.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Pillar token can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $863.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00191116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01348144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123673 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

