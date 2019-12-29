Pinkcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $633,951.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $633,951.00 and approximately $171.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00051530 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00591780 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000215 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001070 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,457,858 coins and its circulating supply is 414,197,422 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

