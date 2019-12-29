Pirl 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,026.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. Pirl has a total market cap of $366,247.00 and $7,026.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 61,619,596 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

