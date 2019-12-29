PIVX (PIVX) Price Reaches $0.23

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003064 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Binance, Upbit and BiteBTC. PIVX has a market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $395,506.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010169 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006029 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 65.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, YoBit, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Graviex, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, Coinroom, Cryptopia, Bisq, Coinbe, CryptoBridge and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

