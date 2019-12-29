PIVX (PIVX) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $12.83 million and $218,134.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009785 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006533 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Graviex, Crex24, Coinroom, Coinbe, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit, CoinExchange, Binance, BiteBTC, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

