PIXEL 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $480,357.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $706,120.00 and $480,357.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,422.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.76 or 0.02878184 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00454434 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000350 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

