PIXEL Trading Down 11.4% This Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $708,729.00 and approximately $493,131.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,383.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.86 or 0.02869360 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00531739 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020352 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.