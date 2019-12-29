PKG Token (PKG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,988.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. PKG Token has a total market cap of $63,108.00 and approximately $13,988.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PKG Token has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One PKG Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PKG Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg.

PKG Token Token Trading

PKG Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.