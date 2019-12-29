PlatonCoin (PLTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $103,857.00

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $103,857.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatonCoin token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002462 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. Over the last week, PlatonCoin has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00194355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.01338750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00123892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,813,982 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com.

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

