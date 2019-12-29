PlatonCoin Price Tops $0.30 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 122% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One PlatonCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00004003 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $169,743.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlatonCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlatonCoin Profile

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,813,982 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance.

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatonCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatonCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.