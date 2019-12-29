PlayGame Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. PlayGame has a market cap of $204,033.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. In the last week, PlayGame has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00188488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01319823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 937,053,478 tokens. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

