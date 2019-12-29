Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 952,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PLXS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.94. The company had a trading volume of 70,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,041. Plexus has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $79.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $1,082,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $310,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,073.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,551,812. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,746,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Plexus by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Plexus by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.