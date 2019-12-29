Po.et Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Po.et token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, COSS and Binance. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and $70,621.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et launched on August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Po.et is po.et.

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DDEX, COSS, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

