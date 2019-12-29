POA Price Reaches $0.0116 on Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, POA has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance and Bancor Network. POA has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $99,864.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Coin Profile

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Binance, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

