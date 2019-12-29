Polis Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013482 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Polis has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $7,017.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,110,209 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.