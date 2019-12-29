Polymath Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and $6.04 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Kyber Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00587563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009671 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000469 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,408,920 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX, Huobi, Kucoin, LATOKEN, IDEX, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Upbit, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Koinex and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.