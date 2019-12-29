POPCHAIN (PCH) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $9,531.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bit-Z, LBank and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013531 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain.

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Bilaxy and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.