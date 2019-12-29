PopularCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $77,672.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 60.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,985,880,260 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

