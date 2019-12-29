PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $956.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,433.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.04 or 0.01789021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.21 or 0.02867568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00583526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00627426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00061834 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00395323 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,110,086 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

