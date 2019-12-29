Power Ledger (POWR) Trading Down 3% This Week

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $152,775.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Radar Relay, DigiFinex and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,322,399 tokens. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Binance, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Kucoin, Bitbns, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, DigiFinex, LATOKEN, Bittrex, ABCC, Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io, Upbit and TDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

