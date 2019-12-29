Power Ledger Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $396,915.00 (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $15.56 million and $396,915.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, DigiFinex, BX Thailand and Radar Relay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,322,399 tokens. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Kucoin, BX Thailand, Huobi, Binance, Bancor Network, DigiFinex, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Upbit, TDAX, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bithumb and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.